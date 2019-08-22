Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui (BPY) Holder Ar Asset Management Raised Stake; Granite Construction (GVA) Shareholder Community Trust & Investment Co Trimmed Its Holding by $3.72 Million

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 86,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 214,264 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, down from 300,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. It closed at $28.5 lastly. It is down 32.20% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui (BPY) by 172.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 51,195 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 18,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.29. About 73,903 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 09/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners Completes Annual Filings

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7,215 shares to 94,395 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Public Ltd Co reported 89,496 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 33 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 68,851 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 31,698 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp Inc accumulated 0.02% or 45,900 shares. 1.17 million are owned by Victory Management. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 25 shares. Zacks Inv holds 0.15% or 159,397 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 33,523 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha has 76,698 shares. Charles Schwab Management invested in 438,534 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 295 are held by Fmr Ltd Llc. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $278,359 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $55,800 was made by Roberts James Hildebrand on Tuesday, August 20. 1,556 shares were bought by Jigisha Desai, worth $43,179.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl owns 12,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 7,976 were accumulated by Us Bancorporation De. Two Sigma Limited Liability Co holds 23,151 shares. New York-based Community Bancorporation Na has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Fiera accumulated 221,887 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Georgia-based Montag A & Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Credit Suisse Ag owns 267,303 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pcj Counsel Limited holds 229,842 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Summit Secs Group Incorporated Lc has 10,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Morgan Stanley holds 972,749 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Jarislowsky Fraser reported 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Fil Ltd invested in 13.51 million shares. 203 were accumulated by North Star Investment Management.

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99 million and $267.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

