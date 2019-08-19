Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Stake Has Increased by Vertex One Asset Management Inc; As Hcp Reit (HCP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Zevin Asset Management Cut by $502,975 Its Position

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. Reit (HCP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 16,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 111,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, down from 127,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.63. About 1.67 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 292.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 524,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The hedge fund held 703,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46M, up from 179,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 650,367 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 17/05/2018 – CORRECTED-Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 27/03/2018 – GGP INC – BROOKFIELD WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY COMPANY A REVERSE TERMINATION FEE OF $1.2 BLN IN CASH IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 04/05/2018 – Brookfield Property 1Q Net $1.02B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco owns 11.88M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.03% or 13,059 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Advisors Inc holds 1.74% or 155,245 shares in its portfolio. 399,630 were reported by Chevy Chase. Bollard Gp Ltd Co has invested 0.19% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Duncker Streett & holds 0.16% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 22,690 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc stated it has 0.12% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 849,243 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Ltd Liability accumulated 0.07% or 8.37 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd invested in 0.08% or 163,227 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 12,720 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 99,709 shares. Prelude Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Amp Capital Investors reported 515,359 shares. 1.32M are owned by Heitman Real Estate.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Profire Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 430,000 shares to 147,998 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schnitzer Stl Inds (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 54,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,897 shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

