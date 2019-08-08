Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Shares Declined While Cibc Asset Management Has Decreased Stake; As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shares Declined, Shareholder Jrm Investment Counsel Cut Stake by $939,250

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94M, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 747,372 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 356,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 13.42 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276.13 million, down from 13.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $19.56. About 829,211 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS SEES DEAL ADDING TO FFO/UNIT; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 17/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD WOULD OVERSEE AND EXECUTE REDEVELOPMENT OF OFFICE TOWER OWNED BY KUSHNER COS; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-Munich Re in talks to buy one of London’s tallest skyscrapers – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS – CASH PORTION OF DEAL TO BE FUNDED WITH ABOUT $4 BLN FROM JV EQUITY PARTNERS, & FINANCINGS FROM SYNDICATE OF LENDERS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Fil has invested 0.44% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Jcic Asset Mgmt has 29,775 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 703,000 were accumulated by Vertex One Asset Mgmt. Pnc Fin Serv Gp Inc holds 0% or 1,997 shares. Scotia Cap owns 3.70 million shares. Forward Management Lc holds 780,150 shares or 2.39% of its portfolio. Gsa Prtn Llp holds 0.03% or 14,118 shares. Farmers & Merchants accumulated 83 shares. Veritas Inv Mngmt (Uk) Ltd holds 110 shares. Montag A And reported 20,785 shares stake. Nordea holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 2,013 shares. Moreover, Taylor Asset Management has 0.13% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 10,000 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of accumulated 2,567 shares or 0% of the stock.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 2.30M shares to 2.85M shares, valued at $185.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc by 41,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Gruss And Company Inc invested in 110,659 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 226,129 shares. Nordea Management Ab has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Advisory Services Network Lc has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 2,517 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw invested in 281,334 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Mariner holds 167,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Blackstone Group LP holds 5.35M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 93,336 shares. Narwhal Cap Management reported 14,430 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 235,100 shares. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 250,477 are owned by Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corporation. Garrison Bradford And Assocs owns 348,037 shares. Archford Strategies Llc accumulated 700 shares.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83M and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 5,750 shares to 17,695 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $81.07M for 14.85 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

