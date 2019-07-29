Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Shareholder Portland Investment Counsel Has Upped Position by $4.13 Million; Coldstream Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 7,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,081 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58 million, up from 62,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 2.50M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 189,739 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners Takes Majority Ownership in GGP; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bancshares & Tru reported 6 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.81 million shares. Carroll invested in 0% or 149 shares. North Star Mngmt Corporation holds 203 shares. Montag A And Assoc reported 20,785 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gluskin Sheff Assoc holds 0.15% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) or 126,005 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has 7.16M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 631,501 shares. Suncoast Equity Management holds 0.05% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) or 10,940 shares. Australia-based Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Jcic Asset Management invested 0.24% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 36.19 million shares. Oakworth Cap reported 376 shares. Fil stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Bamco Inc owns 892 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 13,728 shares to 2,255 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 8,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,328 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

