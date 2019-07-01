Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Shareholder Hillsdale Investment Management Has Upped Its Position by $3.71 Million; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Alexandria Capital Boosted Its Holding

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 54.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 185,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 525,330 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.83 million, up from 339,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 364,245 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 16/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY IS SAID TO SUBMIT NEW OFFER FOR GGP: RTRS; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 27/03/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of GGP Inc. by Brookfield Property Partners L.P; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property bags mall owner GGP

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 3,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 123,160 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, up from 119,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $84.67. About 4.51 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – NO CHANGES TO EISAI’S FINANCIAL RESULTS FORECASTS FOR FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2018 BASED ON RECEIPT OF MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA WOULD BE OPEN TO SELLING CONSUMER HEALTH IN PIECES; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS – REFERS TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT REGARDING MERCK SHARP & DOHME AUSTRALIA (HOLDINGS) PTY (MSD) BUYING CO; 03/05/2018 – Merck doubles down on Moderna’s mRNA cancer vaccines, paying $125M to partner on KRAS shared antigen strategy $MRK; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – FDA HAS SET A PDUFA, OR TARGET ACTION, DATE OF JUNE 28, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Carlos E. Represas to Retire From Board; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review a Merck product liability case about Fosamax labeling

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 207,669 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 250,000 shares. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd owns 1.17% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 5.55M shares. River Road Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 20,061 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 51,195 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 461,234 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). North Star Investment has 203 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.12% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Brown Advisory invested in 0.01% or 134,598 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp has 629,475 shares. Dt Invest Prns Limited Liability holds 0.42% or 146,479 shares. 780,150 are owned by Forward Management Limited Company.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 4,890 shares to 45 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc Com (NYSE:MGA) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,340 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,610 shares to 80,216 shares, valued at $22.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,181 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Atlas Browninc has 0.81% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fairview Investment Mgmt Llc accumulated 3,264 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 55,236 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 79,507 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Chemung Canal Comm reported 101,272 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc owns 8,351 shares. Dupont Management holds 0.72% or 376,480 shares in its portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Lc owns 103,314 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Old National Bank & Trust In has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Accredited Investors has invested 0.2% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 40,984 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt owns 0.24% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 5,011 shares. Cortland Inc Mo has 5,982 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cap Guardian Tru stated it has 0.11% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).