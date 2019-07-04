Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Shareholder Forward Management Raised Stake; Advent International Continues to Hold Stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX)

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23 million, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133. About 1.57 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 80,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 780,150 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, up from 699,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 819,244 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY – GGP SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO GETEITHER $23.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SHARE OR EITHER ONE BPY UNIT OR ONE SHARE OF A NEW BPY U.S. REIT SECURITY; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 27/03/2018 – GGP INC – CO WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY TO BROOKFIELD TERMINATION FEE OF $400 MLN IN CASH IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. The insider Dumais Michael R sold $1.15M. The insider Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00 million shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $836.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17 billion and $672.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 6,455 shares to 310,060 shares, valued at $16.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,000 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

