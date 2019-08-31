Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Position Has Raised by Forward Management Llc; As Constellation Brand (STZ) Stock Value Declined, Hgk Asset Management Has Lifted Stake

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brand (STZ) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 4,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 38,692 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, up from 34,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brand for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 925,454 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 80,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 780,150 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, up from 699,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 608,401 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-Munich Re in talks to buy one of London’s tallest skyscrapers – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP SUBMITS NEW ACQUISITION OFFER FOR GGP INC; 04/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS 1Q FFO/UNIT 38C, EST. 35C; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s bid for GGP seen undercutting true mall values; 04/05/2018 – Brookfield Property 1Q Net $1.02B; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Inv Management Inc owns 808,630 shares. Cetera has invested 0.01% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.12% or 2.24M shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 106,232 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Griffin Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 19,039 shares. 6,940 are held by Sg Americas Llc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 1,556 shares. Mcdonald Incorporated Ca has 24,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny reported 7,000 shares. Invesco Limited owns 6.67M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pcj Inv Counsel Limited has 229,842 shares. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 29,510 shares. Lee Danner & Bass invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Bamco Inc holds 892 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 1,801 shares.

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17 billion and $672.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 56,938 shares to 816,982 shares, valued at $16.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lexington Realty Trust by 6,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,060 shares, and cut its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (NASDAQ:WHLRP).

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9,647 shares to 174,341 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp. (NYSE:ETR) by 81,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,562 shares, and cut its stake in Dover Corp. (NYSE:DOV).