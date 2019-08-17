Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Market Value Declined While Portland Investment Counsel Has Raised Stake; Ashmore Group Plc Upped Its Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Position by $2.55 Million

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 794,878 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property to take over U.S. mall operator GGP for $15.3 bln; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – AGGREGATE CASH CONSIDERATION OF $9.25 BLN

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 475,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25M, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 428,150 shares traded or 63.75% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) by 646,990 shares to 316,582 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (NYSE:ASR) by 2,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,656 shares, and cut its stake in Vale Sa (NYSE:VALE).

More notable recent Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) CEO Juan Carlos Mora on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/06/2019: CIB,BHF,FIS,APLE – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Does Bramson’s Restructuring Plan For Barclays Make Sense? – Forbes” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Castle Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Brookfield Property Partners Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield Property Partners Completes Annual Filings Toronto Stock Exchange:BPY-UN.TO – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Stock Watchlist – July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Sears Is Closing a Bunch of Stores (Again) – Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2018 Distributions on Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and GGP Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl owns 29,510 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 1,556 shares. Fmr Llc has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Blackrock Incorporated reported 1,801 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 3,408 shares. Td Asset Inc holds 0.22% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) or 7.16 million shares. 878,619 were reported by Public Sector Pension Board. Stifel Corp holds 0% or 12,700 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 45,459 shares. Summit Group Llc invested in 10,200 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 9,884 were reported by Bancshares Of New York Mellon. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 2,613 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc holds 808,630 shares. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn reported 15,097 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 611 shares.