Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Holding Held by Vertex One Asset Management Inc; Provise Management Group Stake in Facebook (FB) Cut as Stock Price Rose

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 292.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 524,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The hedge fund held 703,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46 million, up from 179,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.29. About 343,733 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS TO BUY GGP FOR $9.25B; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s bid for GGP seen undercutting true mall values; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 16,279 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 20,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $559.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $188.43. About 6.00M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million; 20/03/2018 – Facebook selling expected to ease after $37bn wipeout; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: CBS News: A problem for Facebook users: identity scams; 08/05/2018 – Facebook to block foreign ads in Irish abortion referendum; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg Says Facebook Is ‘An Idealistic and Optimistic Company’ That ‘Didn’t Focus Enough on Preventing Abuse’; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – SOURCE FOR MEDIA REPORTS IS FORMER CONTRACTOR FOR CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHO LEFT IN 2014, NOT A FOUNDER; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SUED BY INVESTORS OVER VOTER-PROFILE HARVESTING; 18/05/2018 – Facebook to Include News Organizations in Political Ad Database; 25/05/2018 – Facebook Inc: Discounted Cash Flow Valuation (DCF); 09/04/2018 – The whistleblower believes the total number of Facebook users whose data was shared could be even more than the 87 million admitted by Facebook last week

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mtech Acquisition Corp by 43,800 shares to 156,200 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 89,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,179 shares, and cut its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 322,018 shares to 332,616 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

