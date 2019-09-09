Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Holder Portland Investment Counsel Raised Holding; As Celgene (CELG) Shares Declined, Trillium Asset Management Upped Position

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 31,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 209,443 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.76 million, up from 178,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $96.7. About 1.03 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – EVOTEC MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE PAYMENTS AS WELL AS TIERED ROYALTIES ON EACH LICENSED PROGRAMME; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 27/04/2018 – AnaptysBio To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company's stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.73. About 969,786 shares traded or 7.07% up from the average. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI) by 134,011 shares to 22,267 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 86,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,982 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

