Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Holder Portland Investment Counsel Boosted Stake by $4.13 Million; Everence Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Nike Cl B Ord (NKE) by $466,956

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.11. About 86,813 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS – TRANSACTION INCLUDES A $1.85 BLN INCREASE IN CASH CONSIDERATION, FROM $7.4 BLN TO $9.25 BLN; 27/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates GGP Inc. Acquisition; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Cl B Ord (NKE) by 18.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 5,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 23,737 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 29,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Cl B Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $80.94. About 945,987 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Nike Looking To Sell Surf Brand Hurley – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,818 shares. 17,792 are owned by Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Company. Raymond James Financial Ser owns 304,571 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Nelson Roberts Advsr Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,570 shares. Pictet Asset Limited owns 1.94M shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De holds 2.29% or 45,336 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt accumulated 29,447 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Management holds 10,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 201,224 shares. Montag A & Associates owns 40,559 shares. Tributary Cap Limited Company has 6,700 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bristol John W & Ny reported 1.18 million shares. Loeb Prns Corp, New York-based fund reported 750 shares. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Philadelphia Trust Co owns 171,062 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Ord (NYSE:DUK) by 3,398 shares to 26,842 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Ord (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ipg Photonics Ord (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.50 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Brookfield Property Partners is a Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock (BPY) – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) CEO Brian Kingston on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on March 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 13.42 million shares. Capital Invsts owns 0.03% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 2.84 million shares. Citigroup accumulated 175,031 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Grp holds 0.06% or 3.32 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 250,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Community Commercial Bank Na accumulated 0% or 38 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). 22,221 were reported by Veritable Limited Partnership. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 972,749 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership invested in 32,895 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Gam Ag has 0.04% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 10,273 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Burgundy Asset Management Limited has invested 1.17% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Intact Mgmt holds 1.78% or 1.81 million shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 36.19M shares.