Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) to pay $0.50 on Sep 30, 2019; Shorts at Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Raised By 2.32%

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had an increase of 2.32% in short interest. ABT’s SI was 14.15M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.32% from 13.83 million shares previously. With 5.31M avg volume, 3 days are for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s short sellers to cover ABT’s short positions. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $86.89. About 4.48M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:BIP) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP’s current price of $44.60 translates into 1.13% yield. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 279,322 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration

Among 3 analysts covering Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has $47.5000 highest and $4600 lowest target. $46.83’s average target is 5.00% above currents $44.6 stock price. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Bank of America maintained Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners declares $0.5025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield Infrastructure Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:BIP – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Infrastructure Acknowledges a Stock Exchange Filing by Reliance – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Infrastructure Is Taking Another Ride on the Rails – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company has market cap of $12.49 billion. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia. It has a 948.94 P/E ratio. The Company’s Transport segment offers transportation, storage, and handling services for freight, bulk commodities, and passengers through a network of 5,500 km of track network in south of Western Australia; approximately 4,800 km of rail in South America; approximately 4,000 km of motorways in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and India; and 37 port terminals in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Europe.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $153.57 billion. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. It has a 53.44 P/E ratio. The Company’s Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Abbott Laboratories Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “With Earnings On Tap, A Stir In This Leveraged Pharmaceuticals ETF – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9400 highest and $84 lowest target. $90.17’s average target is 3.77% above currents $86.89 stock price. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ABT in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 14.