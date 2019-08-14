Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) Shareholder Davis-Rea LTD Has Cut Stake as Shares Rose; Newell Brands (NWL) Holding Held by Meeder Asset Management Inc

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 1010.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 34,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 37,782 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $580,000, up from 3,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 1.03M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Expects Divestiture Plan to Generate $6 Billion in Net Proceeds After Taxes; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees After-Tax Proceeds of About $2.2B; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Owns 4.5% Stake in Newell; 14/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SAYS STARBOARD DID NOT APPROACH MANAGEMENT OR BOARD TO SEEK ENGAGEMENT PRIOR TO GIVING NOTICE OF ITS BOARD NOMINATIONS; 07/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEWELL BRANDS IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 04/05/2018 – NOVOLEX TO BUY WADDINGTON GROUP FROM NEWELL BRANDS; 28/05/2018 – Soccer-Messi announces desire to play for Newell’s Old Boys; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Maintains Commitment to Investment-Grade Rating; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Consumer products maker Newell Brands has agreed to add three independent directors to its board, including one proposed by hedge fund Starboard Value, ending a months-long proxy fight with the activist investor

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (BIP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 36,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 143,972 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 180,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 133,927 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “60 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newell Brands -14% as guidance digested – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MTCH, NTCT, NWL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oceaneering International Inc (NYSE:OII) by 35,217 shares to 121 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstcash Inc by 4,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,710 shares, and cut its stake in Chemours Co/The.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0.04% stake. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Liability Co reported 81,940 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Bank has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 30,030 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantbot Tech LP owns 7,394 shares. 19,028 are held by Da Davidson Co. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Co owns 62,260 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 113,189 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 45,376 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Incorporated holds 0% or 5,699 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.02% or 20,500 shares. Eagle Boston Mgmt has invested 0.41% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 14,604 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hartford Inv Management Com has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 42,210 shares.

More notable recent Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Is Reloading – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: Dividends And Total Returns – Seeking Alpha” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch This Month – Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Infrastructure Completes $100 Million Preferred Share Issuance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.