Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) Holder Davis-Rea LTD Has Lowered Its Position as Share Price Rose; Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Holder Macquarie Group LTD Upped Holding

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 26,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.34M, up from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 343,660 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500.

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (BIP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 36,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 143,972 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 180,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.3. About 405,323 shares traded or 17.70% up from the average. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 14/03/2018 – Apax Partners to take control of Italian consultancy BIP; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 69,256 shares to 907,025 shares, valued at $60.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,167 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

