Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) Holder Davis-Rea LTD Has Decreased Its Holding as Valuation Rose; As Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Market Valuation Declined, Cushing Asset Management LP Upped by $15.32 Million Its Stake

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 425,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.23 million, up from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 444,712 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (BIP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 36,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,972 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 180,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 490,106 shares traded or 56.97% up from the average. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.41% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 02/05/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure 1Q Rev $1.01B; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 29/03/2018 – TIKEHAU CAPITAL SC TKOO.PA – FINANCES THE ACQUISITION OF BIP BY APAX PARTNERS

Analysts await Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 10.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BIP’s profit will be $233.16 million for 13.17 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.68% negative EPS growth.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 611,682 shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $163.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 5,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,505 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP).

More notable recent Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pembina Pipeline: Solid Results, Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” on November 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pembina’s Jordan Cove LNG approved by FERC with strict conditions – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Further Adjournment of Special Meeting of Class A Preferred Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pembina Pipeline declares CAD 0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks That Pay You Each Month – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 11, 2019.