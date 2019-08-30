Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) and Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) have been rivals in the Diversified Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 42 2.26 N/A 0.12 372.10 Otter Tail Corporation 51 2.18 N/A 2.07 25.84

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Otter Tail Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Otter Tail Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 0.00% 0.6% 0.1% Otter Tail Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.89 shows that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Otter Tail Corporation’s 66.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Otter Tail Corporation has 1.4 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Otter Tail Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. and Otter Tail Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 0 2 1 2.33 Otter Tail Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a consensus target price of $46.83, and a -0.91% downside potential. Otter Tail Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $60 average target price and a 18.25% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Otter Tail Corporation is looking more favorable than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.8% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.8% of Otter Tail Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 42.3% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Otter Tail Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 0.54% 2.22% 6.98% 14.45% 8.18% 28.24% Otter Tail Corporation 1.89% 2.2% 5.77% 12.4% 12.14% 7.53%

For the past year Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has stronger performance than Otter Tail Corporation

Summary

Otter Tail Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics business primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment serves approximately 131,546 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. Otter Tail CorporationÂ’s Manufacturing segment stamps, fabricates, welds, paints, and laser cuts metal components for use in the recreational vehicle, agricultural, oil and gas, lawn and garden, industrial equipment, health and fitness, and enclosure industries; and manufactures and fabricates parts for off-road equipment, mining machinery, oil fields and offshore oil rigs, wind industry components, broadcast antennae, and farm equipment, as well as for equipment manufacturers. This segment also manufactures and sells thermoformed products for the horticulture industry; and manufactures products, such as clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the medical and life sciences, recreation, and electronics industries. The companyÂ’s Plastics segment manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.