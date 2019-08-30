Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) Touches $47.43 High on Aug, 30; Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gaia Inc has $24 highest and $15.5 lowest target. $19.83’s average target is 200.00% above currents $6.61 stock price. Gaia Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Roth Capital. Lake Street maintained the shares of GAIA in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Roth Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. See Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) latest ratings:

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $15.5 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Lake Street Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $15.5 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

The stock of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) reached all time high today, Aug, 30 and still has $50.75 target or 7.00% above today’s $47.43 share price. This indicates more upside for the $13.30B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $50.75 PT is reached, the company will be worth $930.72M more. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.43. About 134,390 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 02/05/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure 1Q Rev $1.01B; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI

Among 3 analysts covering Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has $47.5000 highest and $4600 lowest target. $46.83’s average target is -1.27% below currents $47.43 stock price. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) rating on Thursday, July 18. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $47.5000 target.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company has market cap of $13.30 billion. The companyÂ’s Utilities segment operates a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal mined in the central Bowen Basin region of Queensland, Australia; approximately 11,200 kilometers of transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 2.8 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia. It has a 1482.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s Transport segment provides transportation, storage, and handling services for freight, bulk commodities, and passengers through a network of 5,500 kilometers of track network in south of Western Australia; approximately 4,800 kilometers of rail in South America; approximately 3,600 kilometers of motorways in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and India; and 36 port terminals in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Europe.

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community that caters to a unique and underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has market cap of $122.07 million. The firm has a digital content library of approximately 7,700 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices anytime, anywhere commercial free. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s subscribers have unlimited access to a library of inspiring films, cutting edge documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others that are available to its subscribers for digital streaming.