Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) EPS Estimated At $0.83; Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Had 0 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Patterson Companies had 8 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) rating on Tuesday, June 25. UBS has “Hold” rating and $24 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28 with “Sell”. See Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $22.0000 20.0000

25/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $24 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Neutral New Target: $23 Initiates Coverage On

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $20 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Maintain

17/01/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: $23 Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Patterson Companies, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 23,700 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley invested in 0.23% or 748,546 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 14,000 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 234,040 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has 0% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Parametric Port Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Art Advisors Lc reported 69,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 211,121 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Lc holds 0.01% or 236,587 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 3,292 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 4,808 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.02% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 16,700 shares. Strs Ohio has 46,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 953,834 shares traded or 8.27% up from the average. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 2.31% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Donald Zurbay Chief Financial Officer; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Board Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Named to Fortune 500 List for Second Consecutive Year; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. – PDCO; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Patterson CFO Zurbay, Not Zurday

Patterson Companies, Inc. distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. It operates through Dental and Animal Health divisions. It has a 23.99 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.