Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) and Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) Comparison side by side

Both Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) and Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Utilities industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 42 2.18 N/A 0.12 372.10 Unitil Corporation 57 1.94 N/A 2.95 19.87

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. and Unitil Corporation. Unitil Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) and Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 0.00% 0.6% 0.1% Unitil Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 3.5%

Risk & Volatility

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.89. Competitively, Unitil Corporation is 90.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.1 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Its rival Unitil Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Unitil Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. and Unitil Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 0 2 1 2.33 Unitil Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 2.32% for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. with consensus target price of $46.83.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.8% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. shares and 68.9% of Unitil Corporation shares. 42.3% are Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Unitil Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 0.54% 2.22% 6.98% 14.45% 8.18% 28.24% Unitil Corporation 1.14% -1.93% 3.61% 19.02% 15.23% 15.66%

For the past year Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. was more bullish than Unitil Corporation.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 104,300 electric customers and 79,900 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.