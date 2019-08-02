Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Diversified Utilities company, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.8% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.84% of all Diversified Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has 42.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 2.57% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 0.00% 0.60% 0.10% Industry Average 5.74% 8.97% 2.89%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. N/A 41 372.10 Industry Average 263.32M 4.59B 44.92

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.60 1.67 2.00 2.49

$46.83 is the average price target of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P., with a potential upside of 5.43%. As a group, Diversified Utilities companies have a potential upside of 11.28%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 0.54% 2.22% 6.98% 14.45% 8.18% 28.24% Industry Average 1.40% 5.61% 8.06% 15.17% 17.44% 19.89%

For the past year Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.00 and has 0.85 Quick Ratio. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.89 shows that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s rivals have beta of 0.60 which is 40.05% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. beats Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s competitors.