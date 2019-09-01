Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) and Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:DCUE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) and Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:DCUE) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 42 2.26 N/A 0.12 372.10 Dominion Energy Inc. 103 4.20 N/A 1.83 54.85

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Dominion Energy Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Dominion Energy Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 0.00% 0.6% 0.1% Dominion Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. and Dominion Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 0 2 1 2.33 Dominion Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a -0.36% downside potential and an average price target of $46.83.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.8% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. shares and 0% of Dominion Energy Inc. shares. Insiders owned 42.3% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 0.54% 2.22% 6.98% 14.45% 8.18% 28.24% Dominion Energy Inc. -0.68% -2.56% 0% 0% 0% -0.5%

For the past year Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. had bullish trend while Dominion Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Dominion Energy Inc.