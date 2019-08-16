Brookfield Infrastructure Part (BIP) Shares Rose While Partners Group Holding Ag Has Lowered by $1.52 Million Its Position; Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Upped Its Republic Services (RSG) Holding by $303,200

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Part (BIP) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 37,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 443,997 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 481,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Part for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $44.89. About 274,635 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 17/04/2018 – Kyle Schmidt, CFP® Joins BIP Wealth; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 53.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 3,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 10,820 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, up from 7,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $89.93. About 384,227 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Republic Services (RSG) Raises Quarterly Dividend 8% to $0.405; 1.9% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Think About Republic Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:RSG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Republic Services, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.405 Per Share – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 17,971 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corporation holds 65,400 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 0.57% or 649,470 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Capital Inc accumulated 5,227 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 44,950 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 101 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0% or 8,571 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt has 3,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment Management reported 78,060 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.02% stake. Sigma Planning reported 0.11% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 22,666 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Llc has 0.02% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Blackrock Inc reported 21.39 million shares.

More notable recent Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brookfield Infrastructure announces $750,034,900 equity offering – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BIP or SO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners – Investing More In Our Infrastructure – Seeking Alpha” on January 01, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Genesee & Wyoming Inc. to be Acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure and GIC in $8.4 Billion Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Is Reloading – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.