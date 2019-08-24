Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) Stock Price Rose While Blair William & Company Has Upped Its Holding; Smith A O (AOS) Shareholder Fil LTD Increased Its Stake by $355,524

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 55.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 6,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 18,708 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 1.51 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 249.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 26,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 36,749 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.77. About 286,996 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 02/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q FFO/UNIT 85C; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 09/04/2018 – Buckhead Investment Partners Rebrands ltself to Become BIP Wealth; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Lc accumulated 51,366 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Da Davidson Com holds 6,946 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Llc reported 69 shares. Cls Invs Limited Co invested in 27,356 shares. The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.35% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Frontier Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.27% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 8,290 shares. 8,924 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Cibc Ww Markets Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 172,388 shares. Df Dent & Co Inc reported 191,926 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs has 0.03% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Nomura holds 0.01% or 26,903 shares in its portfolio. 4,703 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Moreover, Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.59% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 627,764 shares to 2.73 million shares, valued at $381.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 120,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 8,700 shares to 3,971 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,412 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).