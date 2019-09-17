Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) Shares Rose While Portland Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake by $384,893; Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose While Ithaka Group Has Trimmed Its Stake

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 3,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 89,916 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.49M, down from 93,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $282.58. About 2.07 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 86,084 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71 million, down from 95,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 135,352 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 02/05/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure 1Q Net $327M; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $659.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,277 shares to 100,754 shares, valued at $19.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 18.31% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.71 per share. BIP’s profit will be $234.27 million for 14.10 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.18% negative EPS growth.

