Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) Shareholder Montrusco Bolton Investments Upped Its Holding; Davidson Investment Advisors Boosted Position in Alliance Data System (ADS) by $416,382 as Valuation Rose

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 264,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.74M, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.82. About 396,951 shares traded or 19.05% up from the average. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 17/04/2018 – Kyle Schmidt, CFP® Joins BIP Wealth; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 09/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO START PROCESS OF BUYING GAS NATURAL COLOMBIA UNIT

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Alliance Data System (ADS) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 2,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 66,469 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.63 million, up from 64,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Alliance Data System for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.06% or $13.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.69. About 4.82 million shares traded or 452.19% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 36,818 shares to 4,369 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 7,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,584 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,849 shares to 170,778 shares, valued at $20.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 15,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,551 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Millennium Management Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 19,883 shares stake. Taylor Frigon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 7,408 shares. Amp Investors has 20,944 shares. Aviva Public Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 17,835 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management holds 0.06% or 38,500 shares. State Street Corporation has 0.03% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Glob Endowment Mngmt LP stated it has 8,700 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Citadel Advisors Llc holds 431,773 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Moreover, Ferguson Wellman has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1,900 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 8,662 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel accumulated 19,972 shares or 0.48% of the stock.