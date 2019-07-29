Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) Position Has Increased by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc; As Eog Res (EOG) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Greystone Managed Investments Decreased Its Holding by $504,545

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 5,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,092 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24M, down from 81,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $83.87. About 1.96M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 264,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.74 million, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 112,610 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.41% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 21/05/2018 – FACTBOX-$10 billion worth of Brookfield deals in Brazil; 02/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $425M, EST. $443.7M; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 15/03/2018 – China’s Southern Power buys stake in Chile’s Transelec; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 675,503 shares to 962,911 shares, valued at $35.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 606,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $789.24 million for 15.42 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.19% or 265,750 shares in its portfolio. Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp accumulated 2.94M shares or 2.57% of the stock. Cibc Ww Corp stated it has 561,963 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Co holds 1.04% or 493,991 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). California-based Cap International Ltd Ca has invested 0.51% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Com has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 7,058 shares. First Utd Bancorp holds 0.31% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 5,285 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 37,081 shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Co has invested 0.24% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware holds 234,903 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Agf accumulated 17,421 shares. 62,035 were accumulated by Northeast Invest Mgmt.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,626 shares to 29,129 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 116,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).