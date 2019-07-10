Brookfield Infra Ptnrs (BIP) Holder Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Position; Clough Capital Partners LP Increases Position in Netflix (NFLX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Brookfield Infra Ptnrs (BIP) by 41.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 23,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,850 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 billion, down from 56,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Brookfield Infra Ptnrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 174,721 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.41% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 23.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 7,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.31 million, up from 32,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $381. About 5.56 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/05/2018 – The Wrap: Netflix Buys Animated Film `Next Gen’ for $30 Million; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO BE CLOSE TO EUROPACORP DEAL: LES ECHOS; 13/04/2018 – The Alienist, Netflix – Sherlock meets Jack the Ripper with a touch of Hannibal Lecter; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 05/04/2018 – HuffPost UK Politics: Exclusive: Minister Margot James has slammed the firm behind Britain’s biggest gender pay gap – and; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: COMFORTABLE WITH CURRENT CHINA STRATEGY OF LICENSING; 19/04/2018 – MONDO TV SPA MTV.Ml SAYS JOINS THE PRODUCTION CONSORTIUM OF PIANO NO MORI, A NEW SERIES WHICH WILL BE STREAMED BY NETFLIX WORLDWIDE; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is Giving `Winx Club’ the Live Action Treatment

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 350 shares to 517 shares, valued at $99.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc Ord Shs by 384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 394 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 10.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BIP’s profit will be $230.07 million for 13.43 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7,827 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com reported 53,739 shares. Nebraska-based Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0.42% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Andra Ap invested in 7,100 shares. Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 402,558 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Llc holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 163,184 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd has invested 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 646 were accumulated by Strategic. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.01% stake. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 804 shares. The Hawaii-based Ckw Finance Gru Inc has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Korea Investment reported 393,411 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.28% or 341,212 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Barometer Capital Inc has invested 0.58% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).