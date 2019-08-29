Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF)’s Financial Results Comparing With PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

We are contrasting Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.65 N/A 0.96 43.83

Table 1 demonstrates Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and PJT Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and PJT Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of PJT Partners Inc. is $42, which is potential 1.35% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and PJT Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.31% and 58.8% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22% PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors PJT Partners Inc. beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.