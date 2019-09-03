Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)

This is a contrast between Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.00 N/A 2.49 10.48

Table 1 demonstrates Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Investment Corporation

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.