Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Futu Holdings Limited
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 32.31% and 1% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.99%
|-2.15%
|4.68%
|4.86%
|-1.68%
|21.42%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-7.66%
|-21.46%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-16.64%
For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.