Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 32.31% and 1% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.99% -2.15% 4.68% 4.86% -1.68% 21.42% Futu Holdings Limited -7.66% -21.46% 0% 0% 0% -16.64%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend.