Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO)

We are comparing Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 9 20.21 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.99% -2.15% 4.68% 4.86% -1.68% 21.42% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.24% -1.54% 1.27% -3.13% -13.22% 16.4%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Summary

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.