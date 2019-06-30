Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

As Asset Management companies, Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.31% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.99% -2.15% 4.68% 4.86% -1.68% 21.42% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% -0.11% 2.46% 3.62% -1.61% 14.79%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.