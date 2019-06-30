Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

As Asset Management companies, Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.31% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.99%
|-2.15%
|4.68%
|4.86%
|-1.68%
|21.42%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|-0.11%
|2.46%
|3.62%
|-1.61%
|14.79%
For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
Summary
Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.