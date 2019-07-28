Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) Comparison side by side

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 21 12.71 N/A 0.53 32.34

Table 1 demonstrates Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.31% and 0.06%. Insiders Comparatively, held 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.99% -2.15% 4.68% 4.86% -1.68% 21.42% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -18.52% -28.05% -31.56% -59.16% -91.44% -20.46%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has 21.42% stronger performance while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has -20.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.