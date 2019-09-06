Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Contrasting side by side

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares and 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|-1.5%
|2.91%
|4.39%
|12.51%
|4.22%
|29.22%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0%
|-1.48%
|-3.52%
|-0.26%
|-7.86%
|7.19%
For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
