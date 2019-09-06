Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Contrasting side by side

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares and 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.