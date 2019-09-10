Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 32.31% and 30.57% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.