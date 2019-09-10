Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 32.31% and 30.57% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|-1.5%
|2.91%
|4.39%
|12.51%
|4.22%
|29.22%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0%
|-1.48%
|-3.52%
|-0.26%
|-7.86%
|7.19%
For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
