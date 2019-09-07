Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.