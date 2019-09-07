Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|-1.5%
|2.91%
|4.39%
|12.51%
|4.22%
|29.22%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.86%
|2.16%
|3.24%
|12.27%
|5.26%
|15.41%
For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
