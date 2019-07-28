Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.24 N/A 2.03 9.31

In table 1 we can see Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $23, with potential upside of 6.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.31% and 82.4% respectively. Competitively, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has 8.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.99% -2.15% 4.68% 4.86% -1.68% 21.42% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -4.64% -6.1% -8.33% -13.96% -23% 8.99%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.