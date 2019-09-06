Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Comparison side by side

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares and 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.