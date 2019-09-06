Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Comparison side by side

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares and 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|-1.5%
|2.91%
|4.39%
|12.51%
|4.22%
|29.22%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|1.78%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|4.58%
|-2.89%
|13.03%
For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
