Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|68.41%
|23.56%
|9.07%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|N/A
|12
|0.00
|Industry Average
|62.83M
|91.85M
|45.56
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.11
|1.94
|1.67
|2.59
The potential upside of the competitors is 142.58%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.99%
|-2.15%
|4.68%
|4.86%
|-1.68%
|21.42%
|Industry Average
|2.03%
|3.58%
|7.11%
|11.51%
|8.79%
|15.48%
For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.
Dividends
Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s competitors beat Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.