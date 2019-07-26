Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.94 1.67 2.59

The potential upside of the competitors is 142.58%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.99% -2.15% 4.68% 4.86% -1.68% 21.42% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s competitors beat Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.