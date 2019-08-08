Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has 32.31% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

The potential upside of the rivals is 133.44%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.