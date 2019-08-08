Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has 32.31% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|N/A
|12
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.13
|1.95
|1.71
|2.61
The potential upside of the rivals is 133.44%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|-1.5%
|2.91%
|4.39%
|12.51%
|4.22%
|29.22%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.
Dividends
Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
