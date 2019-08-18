Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) Contrasting side by side

Both Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|4.19
|N/A
|0.48
|21.25
In table 1 we can see Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.31% and 10.68%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|-1.5%
|2.91%
|4.39%
|12.51%
|4.22%
|29.22%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|-0.41%
|-2.89%
|-2.81%
|-6.59%
|-7.27%
|1.54%
For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
Summary
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
