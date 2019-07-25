Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Comparison side by side

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.70 N/A 3.83 5.08

In table 1 we can see Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.31% and 80.7%. Competitively, 14.31% are GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.99% -2.15% 4.68% 4.86% -1.68% 21.42% GAMCO Investors Inc. -9.32% -6.45% -5.4% -2.36% -25.9% 15.16%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.