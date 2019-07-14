Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Comparing side by side

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 32.31% and 49.92% respectively. Competitively, First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has 0.42% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.99%
|-2.15%
|4.68%
|4.86%
|-1.68%
|21.42%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-1.98%
|-4.8%
|-2.26%
|-3.07%
|-21.64%
|9.73%
For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
