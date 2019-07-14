Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Comparing side by side

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 32.31% and 49.92% respectively. Competitively, First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has 0.42% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.99% -2.15% 4.68% 4.86% -1.68% 21.42% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -1.98% -4.8% -2.26% -3.07% -21.64% 9.73%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.