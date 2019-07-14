Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 22.32 N/A 0.49 27.02

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 32.31% and 27.94% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.99% -2.15% 4.68% 4.86% -1.68% 21.42% Clough Global Equity Fund -1.41% 1.69% 6.43% -1.85% -5.16% 22.14%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Summary

Clough Global Equity Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.