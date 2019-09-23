Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Comparing side by side

Since Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.53 N/A 0.33 43.04

Demonstrates Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.31% and 7.11%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.