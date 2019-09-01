Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 446 4.64 N/A 26.30 17.78

Table 1 highlights Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, BlackRock Inc.’s consensus price target is $508.2, while its potential upside is 20.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.31% and 84.9%. Competitively, 1.5% are BlackRock Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22% BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.