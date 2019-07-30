Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) and The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Real Estate Development. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 37 0.08 N/A 1.09 35.40 The Howard Hughes Corporation 112 4.57 N/A 2.02 53.61

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and The Howard Hughes Corporation. The Howard Hughes Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Business Partners L.P. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is presently more affordable than The Howard Hughes Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and The Howard Hughes Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% The Howard Hughes Corporation 0.00% 2.8% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and The Howard Hughes Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 The Howard Hughes Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 24.80% upside potential and a consensus price target of $48. Competitively The Howard Hughes Corporation has a consensus price target of $163, with potential upside of 22.40%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is looking more favorable than The Howard Hughes Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. shares and 85.9% of The Howard Hughes Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4% of The Howard Hughes Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Business Partners L.P. -0.97% -2.28% 11.68% 3.04% 2.14% 27.08% The Howard Hughes Corporation 3.12% -4.22% -3.39% -2.27% -17.76% 10.93%

For the past year Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Howard Hughes Corporation.

Summary

The Howard Hughes Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

The Howard Hughes Corporation develops and operates master planned communities, and mixed-use and other real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land. It sells residential land designated for detached and attached single family homes ranging from entry-level to luxury homes to home builders; and commercial land parcels designated for retail, office, resort, high density residential projects, services, and other for-profit activities, as well as parcels designated for use by government, schools, and other not-for-profit entities. This segment owns approximately 12,000 acres of land. The Operating Assets segment owns 13 retail and 24office properties, 6 multi-family buildings, 4 hospitality properties, and 7 other operating assets and investments. The Strategic Development segment comprises residential condominium and commercial property projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.