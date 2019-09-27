Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) Reaches $38.94 After 9.00% Up Move; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (PRAH)

Among 2 analysts covering PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PRA Health Sciences has $11800 highest and $11800 lowest target. $118’s average target is 19.92% above currents $98.4 stock price. PRA Health Sciences had 5 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, September 4. See PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 3.33% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 600,288 shares traded or 5.87% up from the average. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) has declined 2.74% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAH News: 25/04/2018 – PRA HEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.00 TO $4.15, EST. $4.12; 09/03/2018 – PRA Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PRA HEALTH SCIENCES INC – NET NEW BUSINESS DURING QUARTER CONTRIBUTED TO AN ENDING BACKLOG OF $3.8 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – PRA HEALTH SCIENCES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 25/04/2018 – PRA HEALTH SCIENCES INC PRAH.O SAYS CFO LINDA BADDOUR TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – PRA Health Sciences Backs 2018 Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.15; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 25/04/2018 – PRA HEALTH SCIENCES INC PRAH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.91 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – PRA Health Sciences 1Q Rev $701.8M; 25/04/2018 – PRA HEALTH SCIENCES NAMES MICHAEL BONELLO AS CFO

PRA Health Sciences, Inc., a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.18 billion. The firm offers integrated services, such as data management, statistical analysis, clinical trial management, and regulatory and drug development consulting. It has a 41.33 P/E ratio. It also provides product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.