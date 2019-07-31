Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) Is At $38.26 Formed Wedge; Guggenheim Capital Has Cut Its Orange (ORAN) Stake

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) formed wedge up with $41.32 target or 8.00% above today’s $38.26 share price. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) has $3.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 22,136 shares traded. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) has risen 2.14% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BBU News: 27/03/2018 – Judge Approves Brookfield’s $4.6 Billion Deal for Westinghouse; 15/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP BBU.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Plan Involves Sale to Brookfield Business Partners L.P; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Business Partners 1Q Rev $8.19B; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Business Partners 1Q FFO $1.07/Shr; 07/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP BBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $39; 23/04/2018 – GrafTech International: 35M Shrs Sold by Sole Stockholder, an Affilliate of Brookfield Business Partners, for $15 a Share; 07/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP QTRLY COMPANY FFO PER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP UNIT $ 1.07; 07/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS – CO RECEIVED ABOUT $130 MLN, IN APRIL, IN RELATION TO BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY BUYING STAKE IN JV

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Orange (ORAN) stake by 42.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 44,386 shares as Orange (ORAN)’s stock rose 1.81%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 59,031 shares with $962,000 value, down from 103,417 last quarter. Orange now has $39.79B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 703,351 shares traded or 9.83% up from the average. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has declined 15.46% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ORAN News: 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Orange Beach, Al’s Golt And Issuer Ratings To Aa1; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 27/04/2018 – VIVENDI AND ORANGE SIGN A PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH THE CANALOLYMPIA CINEMA NETWORK TO MAKE THE BIG SCREEN MORE ACCESSIBLE TO ALL IN AFRICA; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange Deal Expected to Close by End 2Q 2018, Subject to German Antitrust Authorities’ Clearance; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Friends give `Le Grand Orange’ one last cheer; 27/03/2018 – ORANGE SKY GOLDEN HARVEST ENTERTAINMENT (HOLDINGS) LTD 1132.HK – FY REVENUE HK$1,007 MLN VS HK$1,292 MLN; 10/05/2018 – USDA 17-18 U.S. Orange Crop 91.6M Boxes Vs 91.6M Apr 1; 20/03/2018 – ORANGE WINS 6-YEAR CONTRACT WITH SIEMENS WORTH EU240M; 05/03/2018 – ORANGE SA ORAN.PA – RAMON FERNANDEZ, DELEGATE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAS BEEN APPOINTED FINANCE AND PERFORMANCE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 06/05/2018 – DJ Orange County Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCBI)

More notable recent Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Orange S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Orange SA (ORAN) CEO StÃ©phane Richard on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “List of Companies Reaching Yearly Lows Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Orange names new leadership in Business Services – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “5 Companies Paying High Yields – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) stake by 11,447 shares to 31,386 valued at $861,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (WIP) stake by 6,100 shares and now owns 20,628 shares. Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) was raised too.