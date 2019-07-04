Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) and Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) and Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Real Estate Development industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 36 0.07 N/A 1.09 35.40 Texas Pacific Land Trust 733 14.22 N/A 26.93 31.28

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Texas Pacific Land Trust appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Business Partners L.P. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Texas Pacific Land Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Texas Pacific Land Trust 0.00% 97.7% 84.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and Texas Pacific Land Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Texas Pacific Land Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a consensus price target of $48, and a 22.76% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and Texas Pacific Land Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 40.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of Texas Pacific Land Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Business Partners L.P. -0.97% -2.28% 11.68% 3.04% 2.14% 27.08% Texas Pacific Land Trust 5.43% -5.79% 16.9% 29.36% 36.68% 56.44%

For the past year Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has weaker performance than Texas Pacific Land Trust

Summary

Texas Pacific Land Trust beats Brookfield Business Partners L.P. on 8 of the 10 factors.